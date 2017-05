CLEVELAND– One year after the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship, we are heading to the NBA Finals for the 3rd straight time.

That moment of winning it all last June is one Cavs fans won’t ever forget. We would like to see your 2016 celebration photos, and hear your memories.

You can share them with us by clicking the submit photo button, below, or sending them to tips@fox8.com.

Go, Cavs!

**More on your Cleveland Cavaliers, here**

41.499320 -81.694361