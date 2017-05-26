DefendTheLand: Cavaliers return with Eastern Conference Championship trophy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's a sight that never gets old.

The Cleveland Cavaliers returned to Cleveland early Friday with the Eastern Conference Championship trophy after beating the Boston Celtics 135 - 102.

It's the third year in a row they've brought the trophy home.

J.R. Smith had the honors of carrying the trophy off the plane when the team arrived at Hopkins International Airport just after 3 a.m.

The Cavaliers will play for the National Championship starting next Thursday. They'll face the Golden State Warriors in Oakland for games one and two. We're hoping they'll sweep the Warriors and wrap things up at home in games three and four.

Here is a look at the NBA Finals schedule:

Game 1 - Thursday, June 1 at Golden State, 9pm

- Thursday, June 1 at Golden State, 9pm Game 2 - Sunday, June 4 at Golden State, 8pm

- Sunday, June 4 at Golden State, 8pm Game 3 - Wednesday, June 7 at Cleveland, 9pm

- Wednesday, June 7 at Cleveland, 9pm Game 4 - Friday, June 9 at Cleveland, 9pm

- Friday, June 9 at Cleveland, 9pm * Game 5 - Monday, June 12 at Golden State, 9pm

- Monday, June 12 at Golden State, 9pm * Game 6 - Thursday, June 15 at Cleveland, 9pm

- Thursday, June 15 at Cleveland, 9pm *Game 7 - Sunday, June 18 at Golden State, 8pm

*If necessary

