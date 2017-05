× Cleveland police looking for missing 11-year-old girl last seen riding bike

CLEVELAND– Cleveland police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

They say Deanna Kincaid was last seen on W. 115 and Detroit. Surveillance video shows her on a purple bike going west, according to police.

She has been missing since 2:30 p.m.

Call police if you see her.

