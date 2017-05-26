Cleveland drivers have even less chance of getting traffic ticket: I-Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleveland drivers, the FOX 8 I TEAM has found your chances of getting hauled into court for a traffic ticket have gone down yet again.

Halfway through the year, we’ve uncovered another dramatic drop in Cleveland Police writing traffic tickets, and that continues a trend we’ve seen for years.

So far in 2017, the number of traffic tickets in Cleveland has fallen 11 percent. While that alone may not seem especially dramatic, consider the trend. The number of tickets filed in Cleveland Municipal Court has dropped each of the last 3 years. In fact, the total for all of last year was less than half of what it was for 2013.

The Cleveland Police union has blamed the drop in tickets, in part, on a drop in morale. Many officers are not as aggressive these days as they’ve grown tired of loud protests and criticism for use of force and more. And the union has also blamed short-staffing with police struggling to keep up with calls coming in to 9-1-1.

For this story, Union President Steve Loomis said, ”In the City of Cleveland, where homicides, shootings, and other crimes of violence are rising at near-record levels, and our staffing levels are simultaneously at all-time lows, traffic enforcement is, unfortunately, not the priority of our men and women working the streets.”

The I TEAM also reached out to the Cleveland Police chief’s office. When we investigated this issue in the past, the Department had no comment. For this story, we received no response.

