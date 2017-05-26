Cavs: Limited number of tickets for NBA Finals games 3, 4 go on sale at noon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A “very limited” amount of single game tickets for the NBA Finals games 3 and 4 will go on sale at noon today.

**To purchase tickets, click here**

The NBA Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thu. June 1 – 9:00 PM (AWAY)

Game 2: Sun. June 4 – 8:00 PM (AWAY)

Game 3: Wed. June 7 – 9:00 PM (HOME)

Game 4: Fri. June 9 – 9:00 PM (HOME)

Game 5: * Mon. June 12 – 9:00 PM (AWAY)

Game 6: * Thu. June 15 – 9:00 PM (HOME)

Game 7: * Sun. June 18 – 8:00 PM (AWAY)

Cleveland will battle Golden State for the NBA championship for the third year in a row, after the Cavaliers eliminated the Celtics Thursday in Boston, 135-102.

There will also be tickets available for Cavs watch parties, which will be held during road games. Tickets for those watch parties will go on sale Saturday at noon.