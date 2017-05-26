Cavs finals gear is here! Stores open early for wine and gold fans to stock up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The third trip to the finals means Cavs fans can stock up on more team gear.

Dick's Sporting Goods isn't wasting any time.

They opened earlier than normal Friday morning.

Many locations opened at 6 a.m. Those hours apply to the following locations:

-Great Northern Mall, North Olmsted

-Crocker Park, Westlake

-Legacy Village, Lyndhurst

-Strongsville

-Bainbridge Shopping Center, Aurora

-Midway Market Square, Elyria

-The Plaza at Chapel Hill, Akron

-Market Square at Montrose, Akron

-The Shoppes at Parma, Parma

-Great Lakes Mall, Mentor

Among the gear fans can buy are the locker room T-shirts worn by the Cavs after their win on Thursday.

The Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. at TD Garden. Cleveland leads the best-of-seven series, 3-1. A win would send the wine and gold to their third straight NBA Finals.

