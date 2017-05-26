Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert to raise money for victims

LONDON— American singer Ariana Grande says she will return to Manchester for a benefit concert to raise money for attack victims.

She posted a letter on Twitter to express her remorse over a terror attack at her concert earlier this week in Manchester, England.

“The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.”

In the tweet, Grande announced she will return to Manchester to perform a benefit concert to raise money for the victims of the bombing and their families.

Monday’s attack on concertgoers leaving her show at Manchester Arena killed 22 people, many of them children, and injured dozens more.

Grande said she will share details as soon as they are confirmed.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more information. Click here to read more.