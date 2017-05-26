8 people charged in connection with fight, shots fired at Akron park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON -- Charges have been brought against eight people in connection with a fight that occurred earlier this month on the basketball courts at Davenport Park on Mogadore Road in Akron.

On May 16, witnesses reported gunfire at the park during a tee ball game. It sent children and spectators running for cover. No injuries were reported.

The basketball hoops were removed after it happened. Mayor Dan Horrigan's office said the hoops were temporarily removed and the courts were secured while officials got more feedback from residents.

The charges brought against the suspects -- almost all of them teenagers and one as young as 14 -- include inducing panic and disorderly conduct by violent and turbulent behavior. Warrants have been issued for two of the suspects.

