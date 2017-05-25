Weather Outlook: Cooler with continuing rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re all familiar with these late-spring systems. Like a giant washing machine stuck on the “spin-dry” cycle, we keep seeing waves of showers interspersed with cloudy, cool, and damp skies. It’s all thanks to this upper low pressure system:

However, it will be on the move, replaced by enough dry air on Saturday to hopefully mean that it will be partly cloudy in most places most of the time.

But enjoy it, since that all-too-familiar pattern of cool, showery weather returns Sunday-Tuesday.

Download the Fox 8 Weather app it’s free and we can pinpoint your location giving you an accurate hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!