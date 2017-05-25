Vitamix Basil Pesto Pizza & Sweet and Sour Cucumber and Watermelon Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vitamix Sweet & Sour Cucumber and Watermelon Salad

Ingredients:

½ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup sugar

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

1/3 cup sliced scallions

3 cups cubed watermelon

2 sliced cucumbers

Directions:

1. Combine vinegar, salt and pepper into 8 ounce container and secure the base.

2. Select variable 1 and press start. Quickly move to variable 10 and blend for 30 seconds, until completely combined.

3. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Allow to marinate 10-15 minutes before serving.

Vitamix Basil Walnut Pesto

Ingredients:

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cloves garlic, peeled

2 cups fresh basil leaves, chopped

¼ cup walnuts

1 tsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. of salt

Directions:

1. Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid.

2. Select variable 1.

3. Turn machine on and slowly increase to variable speed 7.

4. Blend for 45 seconds – 1 minute, using the tamper to press ingredients into the blades.

Vitamix Thin Crust Pizza Dough

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 ¾ tsp. instant fast-rise yeast

1 ¼ tsp. salt

11 ounces hot water

3 ¾ tsp. olive oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees

2. Place flour, yeast and salt into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid.

3. Select variable 1.

4. Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to variable 10. Blend for 5 seconds. Turn machine off and remove lid plug.

5. Select variable 6.

6. To pulse turn machine on and off about 30 short times in 25 seconds while slowly adding oil and water through the lid plug opening. Remove lid and use a spatula to scrape the dough off the sides.

7. Secure the lid and continue pulsing another 30 times until ball forms.

8. After ball has formed, pulse continuously for 10-15 seconds.

9. With floured hands, remove dough and form into a round ball. Place in a greased bowl, turning over to grease all around. Let rise 10 minutes for a thin crust. Divide dough in two and stretch each ball into a 12 inch pizza crust and top as desired. Bake for 12-15 minutes.