Thursday’s Indians game postponed: Here is the make-up game info…

CLEVELAND–Today’s Indians game has been postponed due to rain. The Indians said it will be made up on July 24 at 7:10 p.m.

The Indians said fans holding tickets to the May 25 postponed game are encouraged to attend the July 24 makeup game; those fans’ May 25 tickets are good to get into that game.

Fans who can’t attend the July 24 rescheduled game can exchange by July 21 for one of two eligible games: Monday, June 26; or, Wednesday, June 28.

**CLICK HERE for exchange information**

