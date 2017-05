Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A store owner turned the tables on two would-be smash-and-grab suspects early Thursday.

It happened at Ohio City Gas at about 4 a.m.

A mini-van slammed through the front doors of the business, and two men climbed out. But the store owner pulled out a gun and fired at them.

The suspects ran off. It's not clear if they are hurt. Police searched the area and could not find them.

The incident is still under investigation.