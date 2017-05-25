× Rock Hall announces new summer hours, rockin’ deals

CLEVELAND– Cleveland rocks.. even more so in the summer!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Thursday new summer hours and rockin’ deals. Note the extended special hours in July and August.

The summer hours run May 26-September 2.

May 26 through June 30 : 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Wednesdays & Saturdays)

: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Wednesdays & Saturdays) July 1 through July 31 : 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Wednesdays & Saturdays)

: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Wednesdays & Saturdays) August 1 through September 2: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays)

The Rock Hall also announced the following special staycation and vacation packages:

Hall Pass: Discounted admission to the Rock Hall and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Discover rock and roll legends and be part of the action with the greats of pro football all in one trip to the Northeast Ohio area. Purchase Hall Pass tickets online.

Science Rocks: Access the Rock Hall and Great Lakes Science Center with the option to add a film in the Science Center’s six-story, domed OMNIMAX® Theater. These neighboring attractions are perfect for a family staycation or vacation. Purchase Science Rocks tickets online.

Rock & Ride: Visit the Rock Hall for a fast-paced journey through the evolution of rock and roll music. Then, head to Cedar Point Amusement Park, The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®, for a hair-raising experience! Enjoy both attractions on the same day or use the tickets on different days. The Rock & Ride package is available here.

Rock, Ride & Football: Get into three amazing attractions for one great price! Available now at only $89, this package includes admission to Cedar Point Amusement Park, Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Rock Hall. The Rock, Rides and Football package is available here.

**Read more about the Rock Hall, here**

Looking for something fun to do in CLE, but only have 48 hours? Great ideas, here.