Photos show husband, friend buying shovel at time of Lakewood woman’s disappearance

CLEVELAND– A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of obstruction of justice in the disappearance of Roaa S. Al Dhannoon.

Dhannoon, 25, disappeared from her Lakewood apartment in October. Investigators discovered her remains last week, buried inside a container in a wooded area behind an apartment building on Memphis Avenue in Brooklyn.

On Thursday, Ammar Sami, speaking through an interpreter, told Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy Margaret Russo he was sorry for his actions.

Prosecutors said Sami lied to investigators when asked if he took Fahad Saeed, husband of Roaa Al Dhannoon, to a local Walmart.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors released never-before-seen pictures taken of the two purchasing a shovel.

Sami’s attorney told the court that even though his client did lie about that aspect, he had no part in the murder of the 24-year-old woman and even told authorities he thought Saeed killed her. Sami also wore a wire on one occasion trying to get Saeed to confess.

Saeed is charged with 15 counts including aggravated murder and kidnapping.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office used fingerprints to confirm Al Dhannoon’s identity. Her cause of death has not yet been released.

Al Dhannoon leaves behind a 4-year-old son, who is currently in protective custody. Both of her parents are overseas.

