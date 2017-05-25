× Perry High School providing grief counselors after two recent grads die in crash

PERRY, Ohio– Perry High School in Lake County will have grief counselors on hand following the deaths of two 2016 graduates.

Myka Gray, 18, and Kayleigh O’Brien, 19, were involved in a crash in Claridon Township Wednesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet Colbalt, driven by Gray, failed to stop at the stop sign on Aquilla Road at US 322. That’s when the car was struck on the driver’s side by another vehicle.

Gray and O’Brien were taken to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The two people in the other car suffered minor injuries.

Perry Local Schools said the two women were dear friends to many students. There will be a team of counselors available in the high school officer through June 1. Anyone needing assistance outside of school hours should call 440-918-2000.

GoFundMe accounts were set up for Gray and O’Brien. According to the account, Gray recently finished her first year at Kent State University. She was studying education for children with special needs.

41.533889 -81.179959