Oakwood police ask for help locating missing teen

OAKWOOD, Ohio– The Oakwood Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Sasha Damira-Marie Buchannan was last seen at Tower City Center in Cleveland on Tuesday, police said. She was wearing a rose-colored skirt, black boots, and a black and white striped sweater.

Sasha is 5 foot 7 and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-232-1035.