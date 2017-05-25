Oakwood police ask for help locating missing teen

Posted 2:28 pm, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 02:29PM, May 25, 2017

Sasha Buchannan (Photo courtesy: Oakwood police)

OAKWOOD, Ohio– The Oakwood Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Sasha Damira-Marie Buchannan was last seen at Tower City Center in Cleveland on Tuesday, police said. She was wearing a rose-colored skirt, black boots, and a black and white striped sweater.

Sasha is 5 foot 7 and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-232-1035.

