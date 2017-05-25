× Norovirus likely cause of illness at Kirtland Country Club

KIRTLAND, Ohio– The Lake County General Health District determined samples from Kirtland Country Club tested positive for norovirus.

Kirtland Country Club started receiving reports of people becoming ill on May 16. The patients all attended events at the club during Mother’s Day weekend.

“Evidence points to norovirus as the likely cause of the outbreak,” said LCGHD Health Commissioner Ron Graham, in a news release on Thursday. “It is unlikely, however, that any one person or thing will ever be identified as the source of the virus.”

The Lake County General Health District said the exact number of people affected is unknown, though original reports indicated more than 100.

Kirtland Country Club voluntarily shut down its kitchen for three days for cleaning by a commercial company.

“We could not be more pleased with the cooperation among everyone involved,” Graham said.

Norovirus symptoms develop 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Patients experience stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and headaches. This usually leads to severe dehydration.

“Washing your hands often with soap and water is one of the most important steps we can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others,” said Dan Lark, Environmental Health Director.

41.631926 -81.377476