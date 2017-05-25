National Missing Children’s Day: More than 465,000 kids reported missing last year

Thursday is National Missing Children’s Day, and the FBI and other law enforcement and community partners will be raising awareness about efforts to keep children safe.

An event will be hosted by law enforcement for the public at the Zone Recreation Center, 6301 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The day was first observed in 1983 after a series of child abductions gained the attention of the country. The first was the disappearance of Etan Patz. He was six when he disappeared on his way to school on May 25, 1979.

Patz was never found. But he was declared dead in 2001. His case ultimately led to the formation of the missing children’s movement.

According to FBI reports, 465,676 NCIC entries were made in 2016 for missing children, up from 460,699 in 2015.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children estimates that approximately 90% of missing children are endangered runaways, 6% are family abductions, 1% are lost or injured, 1% are nonfamily abductions and 2% are critically missing young adults between the ages of 18 to 20.

To date, the AMBER alert program has been credited with the safe recovery of 868 children. Each state, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have an AMBER alert plan.

