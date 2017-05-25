More youth using sneaky ‘text speak’: Here are the codes parents should know…

Most teens are tech savvy, but they might be more clever when it comes to keeping text conversations a secret from parents.

Younger generations are more and more are using texting abbreviations for ‘code’ terms.

WHNT reports that Bark Technologies analyzed nearly 10 million teen messages per month through text, email, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube.

Some of the “most sneaky” terms used are:

— 53X = sex

— MOS = mom over shoulder

— POS = parent over shoulder

— CD9 = code 9, parents around

— GNOC = get naked on camera

— WTTP = want to trade photos?

— LMIRL = let’s meet in real life

— TWD = texting while driving

— PAL = parents are listening

