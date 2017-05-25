Missing: Khiajah Ullah-Habeeb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Khiajah Ullah-Habeeb was last seen in Akron on April 11.

She is 5'5" tall with black medium length hair and brown eyes. She is a student at East High School.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Currie with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2530.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**