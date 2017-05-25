× Memorial fund set up for 13-year-old Ashtabula girl

ASHTABULA – While authorities are continuing to investigate the murder of a 13-year-old girl, friends and family are preparing to say their final goodbyes and to establish a memorial fund in her name.

The Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, in conjunction with AACS Supt. Dr. Melissa Watson and Kara’s family, the Kara Zdanczewski Memorial Scholarship Fund was recently established.

The teen was reported missing on May 9. Her body was found two days later in Saybrook Township. Four people have been arrested in connection with her murder.

Kara loved animals and had an interest in becoming a veterinarian, a press release from the funeral home stated. To honor her memory, the scholarship will be directed annually to a student with an interest in caring for animals or a related career path.

At this time, Kara’s parents have requested to have Kara cremated and to bring Kara home with them following the services at Our Lady of Peace, St. Joseph Church on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Friends and family are encouraged to wear orange in honor of Kara since it was her favorite color.

Contributions may be made to the Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula OR directly to the Kara Zdanczewski Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o AACS, 2630 West 13th St., Ashtabula, OH 44004, however any overpayments on funeral expenses will be forwarded to the memorial scholarship fund.

