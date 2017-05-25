× Guns N’ Roses add stop in Cleveland to ‘Not In This Lifetime’ Tour

CLEVELAND– Guns N’ Roses announced on Thursday it’s adding 15 shows, including a stop in Cleveland, to its “Not in This Lifetime” Tour.

The rock icons will perform at Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m. at TheQArena.com, 888-894-9424 or at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations. Admission starts at $64.

Other stops on the North American tour include New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Opening acts, like Deftones, ZZ Top and Live, make appearances throughout the tour. No word on who will open for Guns N’ Roses when they play at The Q.