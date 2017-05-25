Fox Recipe Box: Hawaiian Beef Kabobs

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Hawaiian Beef Kabobs are sure to wow your dinner guests with not only the colorful presentation, but also the 'punch' of flavor the special marinade gives to the cuts of sirloin.
Chef Michael Ollier from Certified Angus Beef showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer what ingredients are combined to create a flavor definitely has a Hawaiian taste to it.
Click here for more recipes and information on Certified Angus Beef.
Hawaiian Beef Kabobs
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds Certified Angus Beef ® sirloin tip center roast, cut into 1 1/4-inch cubes
- 1 1/2 cups (12-ounce can) frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup light molasses
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 large red onion, cut into 1 1/4-inch pieces
- 2 large red bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1 1/4-inch pieces
- 1 medium fresh pineapple, cut into 1 1/4-inch cubes
- 8 bamboo or metal skewers
Instructions:
- Whisk together orange juice concentrate, soy sauce, molasses, and ginger. Put beef cubes in a large zipper locking plastic bag, Cover with HALF of marinade, remove air, zip closed and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight. Soak skewers in water if using bamboo.
- Assemble kabobs alternating beef, onion, red pepper and pineapple on skewers. Discard marinade from bag.
- Preheat grill to medium high. Heat reserved marinade in a small saucepan. Grill 4 to 8 minutes for medium rare, turning frequently. Brush with warm marinade during grilling process.