Four Cleveland businesses robbed at gunpoint on same road, on same day on east side

CLEVELAND–Cleveland Police say four different businesses along St. Clair Avenue on the city’s east side were the victims of armed robbers starting Monday morning.

The first happened at the Family Dollar on St. Clair and East 121st Street.

“I was walking to work when a guy approached me. As I was getting ready to respond to him, he showed me his weapon,” said an employee, who did not want her face shown.

The woman says the man put a gun to her back and forced her to open a safe once they got inside the store. He took off with the money.

However, she says this is not the first time she’s been robbed at gunpoint inside Family Dollar.

Police say about four hours later, three gunmen robbed the Erie Tavern on St. Clair and East 53rd Street.

And then an hour later, two gunmen robbed the Subway on St. Clair and 103rd.

And less than an hour after that, a gunman robbed the Family Dollar on St. Clair and East 79th Street.

Police are not saying if the robberies are connected.

However, people along St. Clair say the businesses are being targeted.​