× FBI hosts event in Cleveland on National Missing Children’s Day

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of the FBI and other local law enforcement agencies will host an event on National Missing Children’s Day on Thursday.

The program, from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Zone Recreation Center in Cleveland, is intended to help promote efforts to keep kids safe.

“National Missing Children’s Day reminds us all that we should take the time to focus on children, on keeping them safe, educating them on how to be safe, whether they are in their neighborhood or online. It is imperative that law enforcement authorities and community members join forces in protecting our children. The FBI will devote all necessary resources in order to bring a missing child home,” said Stephen D. Anthony, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI, Cleveland Division, in a news release on Thursday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children estimates that approximately 90 percent of missing children are endangered runaways, 6 percent are family abductions, 1 percent are lost or injured and 1 percent are non-family abductions.

**For a list of missing children from around the country and who you can call with information on their wherebouts, click here**