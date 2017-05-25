× Dick’s Sporting Goods prepares for possible Cavs’ Eastern Conference Championship

CLEVELAND– Dick’s Sporting Goods will expand store hours at locations across Northeast Ohio, if the Cavs win Thursday night’s game.

The Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. at TD Garden. Cleveland leads the best-of-seven series, 3-1. A win would send the wine and gold to their third straight NBA Finals.

Doors will open at Dick’s Sporting Goods immediately following a Cavs win Thursday so fans can get their conference championship merchandise. Stores will also open at 6 a.m. Friday. Those hours apply to the following locations:

-Great Northern Mall, North Olmsted

-Crocker Park, Westlake

-Legacy Village, Lyndhurst

-Strongsville

-Bainbridge Shopping Center, Aurora

-Midway Market Square, Elyria

-The Plaza at Chapel Hill, Akron

-Market Square at Montrose, Akron

-The Shoppes at Parma, Parma

-Great Lakes Mall, Mentor

