Dick’s Sporting Goods prepares for possible Cavs’ Eastern Conference Championship

Posted 11:00 am, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:15AM, May 25, 2017

Kevin Love #0 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate in the first half against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Dick’s Sporting Goods will expand store hours at locations across Northeast Ohio, if the Cavs win Thursday night’s game.

The Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. at TD Garden. Cleveland leads the best-of-seven series, 3-1. A win would send the wine and gold to their third straight NBA Finals.

Doors will open at Dick’s Sporting Goods immediately following a Cavs win Thursday so fans can get their conference championship merchandise. Stores will also open at 6 a.m. Friday. Those hours apply to the following locations:

-Great Northern Mall, North Olmsted
-Crocker Park, Westlake
-Legacy Village, Lyndhurst
-Strongsville
-Bainbridge Shopping Center, Aurora
-Midway Market Square, Elyria
-The Plaza at Chapel Hill, Akron
-Market Square at Montrose, Akron
-The Shoppes at Parma, Parma
-Great Lakes Mall, Mentor

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here

Related stories