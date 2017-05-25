CLE leaders address plan to demolish abandoned homes, keep kids safe on walks to school

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s been four months since 14-year-old Aliana DeFreeze was kidnapped on her way to school and found murdered days later inside an abandoned home.

The city is announcing a plan Thursday morning to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Workers will also demolish three abandoned homes in order to keep kids safe on their walks to school.

It’s all part of Mayor Frank Jackson’s Healthy Neighborhood’s Initiative, a program aimed at improving the quality of all neighbhorhoods, not just downtown.

Jackson, Chief Calvin Williams and other city officials will join Safe Route volunteers to help guilde children along their walk to school. They will then start demolishing the homes.

