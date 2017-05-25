Cheers! Brewery creates new beer inspired by Fiona the baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI, Ohio — As the Cincinnati Zoo said — happy hour just got happier!

It’s all for Fiona, the baby hippo that’s captured hearts all over the world at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Listermann Brewing Co. has partnered with the zoo to create a new beer of Fiona’s very own. It’s called Team Fiona, and 25 percent of the proceeds go to the zoo to help take care of the little hippo.

It’s described as a New England-style pale ale with fruity notes and low bitterness.

Workers at Listermann said they got the idea after becoming hooked on all the social media posts about Fiona after she was born.

The beer will be released June 10. Most cans will be sold at the brewery, but also at the Oakley, Hyde Park, Anderson and Harper’s Point Kroger stores along with a few other spots in the Cincinnati area.