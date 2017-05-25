Cedar Point Shores Water Park opens this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- The opening for the latest attraction at Cedar Point is just days away.

The Cedar Point Shores Water Park will welcome guests for the first time on Saturday. The newly-renovated water park is on 18 acres of pools, cabanas and water slides in place of the old Soak City.

"When you look down, it's completely clear so all you see is this big drop in front of you. Then there's nothing," Ryan Webb said while previewing the water slides on Thursday.

The new water park's features include:

Point Plummet – a six-story-tall, four-person aqua-drop body slide that will simultaneously send four guests on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them. The four separate 400-foot-long slides will send riders through a series of flat loops and s-curves for an amazing water rush.

– a six-story-tall, four-person aqua-drop body slide that will simultaneously send four guests on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them. The four separate 400-foot-long slides will send riders through a series of flat loops and s-curves for an amazing water rush. Starboard Surge & Portside Plunge – located on the same structure as Point Plummet, these two, five-story tube slides can accommodate guests riding alone or with a friend and will send them through an enclosed tunnel before shooting them out into the sun through intense drops and turns.

– located on the same structure as Point Plummet, these two, five-story tube slides can accommodate guests riding alone or with a friend and will send them through an enclosed tunnel before shooting them out into the sun through intense drops and turns. Lakeslide Landing – a new family splashground with 12 kid-sized water slides that line the perimeter of a zero-depth-entry pool, giving kids their own mini water thrills while parents can relax under shade structures and enjoy an over-sized lounge and sun deck area.

