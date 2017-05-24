× Wahlburgers officially opens in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Weeks after its VIP event, Wahlburgers finally opened its doors in downtown Cleveland.

The new restaurant, located on Ontario Street by the JACK Cleveland Casino, officially opened on Wednesday.

About two weeks ago, Mark Wahlberg was in town to walk the red carpet in front of the newest Wahlburgers location.

Mark Wahlberg created the restaurant in 2011 with his brothers, Donnie of New Kids on the Block and Paul, who is a chef.

