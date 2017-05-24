× Two teens killed in Claridon Township car crash

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Two Perry teens lost their lives in a two-car crash in Geauga County Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Myka Gray, 18, of Perry and Kayleigh O’Brien, 19, also of Perry, were travelling south on Aquilla Road at around 4:30 p.m. Gray was driving the car, and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of US 322. They were hit on the driver’s side by a GMC Acadia driven by a Wadsworth woman. Her 6-year-old son was in the vehicle with her.

All four people were taken to UH Geauga Hospital. Both of the girls were pronounced dead upon their arrival there. The mother and son had only minor injuries.

All four were wearing their seatbelts and neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash. The Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation.