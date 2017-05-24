× Three new hot spots coming soon to the Flats East Bank

CLEVELAND-Construction will begin soon on three popular establishments in the Flats East Bank.

Dante’s Inferno, Backyard Bocce, and Thirsty Dog Brewing Company will be the newest tenants to open this summer.

Construction is expected to begin next week in the former Crop spaces.

With the new additions, there will be 15 bars/restaurants in Flats East Bank entertainment district with a total of five new establishments opening in 2017, including Margaritaville and Rascal Flatts.

Here is a little bit about the new spots coming this summer: Dante’s is an Italian-style pizzeria and bar known for its made-to-order pizza offerings. The pizzeria and bar will have a music theme layout. Backyard Bocce, is a bar that focuses on bourbon, beer and Bocce. There will be both indoor courts and an outdoor court. The Thirsty Dog, will feature a 10-barrel system and restaurant. The location will brew new types of beers specific to the area.

**For more on the exciting new changes coming to the Flats click here**