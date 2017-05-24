Surprise! Student thought he wasn’t graduating, teacher proves him wrong

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A high school student in Georgia thought he wasn’t going to graduate.

WSB reports that a semester before the big day, Jamias Howard, 19, could no longer make it to class due to some private problems. He only had a few credits left to complete.

That’s when his special needs teacher, Kimberly Wimbish, got involved.

Every day after school she met Howard at places like the park and even restaurants and tutored him — all on her own time.

“I want so much for these babies,” she told WSB. “They have to have a fighting chance.”

Then came the big surprise.

Last week, Wimbish drove by Howard’s house. He ran to her car with surprise — as she handed him a cap and gown. She told him he would be graduating after all.

Howard was overwhelmed, wiping his eyes and telling his teacher, “I love you, I appreciate it.”

**Watch video of the big surprise below**

He will graduate this weekend.

Read more here.