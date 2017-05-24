Stark County family questions why Amber Alert wasn’t issued for 4-year-old missing girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY TOWNSHIP - One day after a child with special needs is snatched from her Stark County home. The child's family along with police are demanding to know why an Amber Alert was never issued to safely bring her home.

4-year-old Amiri Beasley is blind and has autism. She was at home Tuesday at 11 a.m. when her mother Brooke Beasley took the child without permission from Amiri's legal guardians who were in a separate room at the time.

"I saw a woman carrying a small child," said Chris Bausher who witnessed the abduction from the Red Carpet Car Wash across the street. "She was holding her like this she was walking pretty fast. So I walked over to this field over here and I saw her get into the car."

Police say Beasley was a danger to little Amiri and immediately started the process of requesting an amber alert.

"Mom was either high intoxicated or both," said Perry Township Police Chief Michael Pomesky. "Based on the special needs of the child this was not an ordinary case. There were a lot of red flags that this could end a lot of different ways."

Hours after starting the search their request was denied. The Ohio Department of Public Safety argues Amiri's case did not warrant an alert because it did not meet the standard requirements. Amiri wasn't located until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"We we're worried waiting for the TV and things to go off," said Diane Jacobs, Amiri's great-grandmother.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety Amiri's case did not warrant an alert because they believe she was not in immediate danger, despite being taken by a non-custodial parent without permission.

"I thought it was very weird I didn't get an amber alert," said Bausher. "I checked my phone. I saw something on Facebook about it but I didn't get any alerts."

Police and Amiri's family believe an alert should have been issued but they are grateful she is home safe.

"God answered prayers and he answered my prayer," said Jacobs.

Police are still searching for Amiri's mother.