Organize Your Yard and Garden Tools

Organizing guru, Eileen Adkins from Leen on Me Organizing, shared her tips for keeping your yard and garden tools organized. Here is a list of items she featured.

Multi-Purpose Sprayer

Bucket Jockey

Hose Guide

Fiskars herb & veggie shear

Instant nectar

Bamboo labels

2 gallon sprayer

Seed Tin

www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com