Ohio lawmakers approve return of the sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the third year in a row, the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate have approved a sales tax holiday just in time for back-to-school shopping.

The dates for the 2017 holiday are August 4-6. During those dates, all online and in-store vendors are required to waive the collection of local and state sales taxes on certain items.

Here’s how the tax-free holiday works:

Savings apply to items of clothing priced at $75 or less, commonly used school supplies, such as crayons, book bags and pencils priced at $20 or less, and school instructional materials like textbooks and workbooks priced at $20 or less.

The price limits apply per item, so consumers can buy as many tax-exempt items under the price limit as they wish, either online or in stores.

Ohio was one of 17 states that had a sales tax holiday in 2016.

The bill will now head to Ohio Governor John Kasich to be signed into law.