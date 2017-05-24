Missing: Mykel-Little Nyckalus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Mykel-Little Nyckalus, 17, hasn't been seen since March 27 at a group home in Akron.

Mykel is 5'5" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dougherty with the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105.

