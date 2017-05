Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Memorial Day marks the time when we can safely plant flowers in our yards, but it's also the time when we need to protect our grass from grubs.

Garden guru AJ Petitti explained to Fox 8's Scott Sabol what we need to use now to prevent grubs from enjoying our lawn later this summer. AJ also showed us a great time saving trick using a hanging basket that can double as a beautiful flower bed.

