May 24, 2017

David’s Israeli couscous with mushrooms

Inspired by a dish his wife had, David started the show by whipping up Israeli couscous with mushrooms and a lemon truffle vinaigrette. It makes a great side dish for dinner! Click here for the recipe.

Lady butchers open first store front

“The Queen of Pork” and the “Local Meat Maven” have opened their first store front. Saucisson is up and running on Fleet Avenue in Slavic Village. The butcher shop is open Thursdays through Saturdays. Click here to watch the feature.

www.saucissoncleveland.com

Ribs, ribs and more ribs!

This weekend is the 19th annual Berea’s National Rib Cook-off at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea. Along with ribs, expect live entertainment, activities and more! Parking is FREE! Also, there is no cost for kids 12 and under. Gates open at noon on Friday.

berearib.com

Biscuits –n- Bubbles

She’s making life easier for local pet owners! We spent a day on the job with mobile pet groomer Kristi Charbonneau. Her company, Biscuits –n- Bubbles, saves you a trip to the groomer. She comes to you! Click here to watch the piece.

www.Bubblesnbiscuits.com

Organize Your Yard and Garden Tools

Resident organizing guru, Eileen Adkins from Leen on Me Organizing, shared her tips for keeping your yard and garden tools organized. Here is a list of items she featured.

Multi-Purpose Sprayer

Bucket Jockey

Hose Guide

Fiskars herb & veggie shear

Instant nectar

Bamboo labels

2 gallon sprayer

Seed Tin

www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com

Homemade Tiramisu

Local cooking instructor Amee Hoge taught Natalie the secret to making tiramisu at home. This is one of the many recipes Amee features in her cooking camps/classes. You can learn more about Playing with Food and Dirt online.

www.playingwithfoodanddirt.com