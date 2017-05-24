Kenny Crumpton gets a sneak peek at Disney’s ‘Pandora-World of Avatar’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- It's not a movie set, but visitors to Disney World's new Pandora-World of Avatar land are in for a cinematic experience. The 12-acre land, inspired by the "Avatar" movie, opens at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom this weekend.

It cost a half-billion dollars to build.

The marquee attraction is Flight of Passage, where a 3-D simulator plunges riders into a cinematic world. You feel like you're riding on the back of a banshee, a bluish, gigantic, winged predator that resembles something out of the Jurassic era. Wearing 3-D glasses and straddling what resembles a stationary motorcycle, you're strapped in, then the lights go out, a screen in front lights up and you're swooped into a world of blue, gigantic aliens called Na'vi, with moon-filled skies, plunging waterfalls, jumping marine animals and towering ocean waves.

Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton is in Florida to check out all the action. He previewed the new attraction on Wednesday morning. He'll get to experience it on Wednesday afternoon and will have live reports on Fox 8 News in the Morning on Thursday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video