Israeli Couscous with mushrooms and lemon truffle vinaigrette

Serves 4 as a side dish

Ingredients :

12 oz assorted mushrooms

2 tbs olive oil

Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

1 C. Israeli couscous

1 C. vegetable broth

½ C. shaved parmesan cheese

¼ C. chopped fresh parsley

¼ C. lemon truffle vinaigrette

Vinaigrette Ingredients:

1/3 C. Fresh lemon juice about 2 lemons

1/3 C. olive oil

¼ C. white truffle infused olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper

To make dressing, combine all vinaigrette ingredients in a jar, shaker or bowl. Shake or whisk until all ingredients are mixed. Set aside. Leftovers can be stored in a fridge for one week.

Preheat oven 400 degrees.

Spread mushrooms in a single layer on a large baking pan. Drizzle with olive oil, ½ tsp salt and ¼ tsp fresh ground pepper. Roast for 20 minutes. Mushrooms will shrink and brown a bit. Set aside.

Place couscous in a large frying pan and toast over medium low heat. When couscous just starts to brown, add vegetable broth. Cover and simmer about ten minutes. It should be tender, but not mushy. Set aside to cool.

Mushrooms and couscous can be made a day ahead.

Complete the dish in a large bowl. Ingredients should be cool or room temperature. Combine couscous, mushrooms, parmesan cheese and parsley.

Shake or whisk dressing to make sure it is not separated. Toss ingredients in bowl with ¼ C. vinaigrette and a couple pinches of salt and pepper You can always add more dressing.

Enjoy!