Fresh Brewed Tees owner Tony Madalone announces run for Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND– The owner of Fresh Brewed Tees is entering the race for mayor.

Tony Madalone, 32, announced his candidacy on Wednesday with the launch of his website.

“For decades in Cleveland, there has been no strategy for collectively strengthening and growing our community. Our leaders have focused on temporary projects, one-time fixes, and silver bullets. As I watch and listen to our current administration and other candidates, it’s obvious to see the narrative hasn’t changed. It’s time for a new mindset and new energy. IT’s time for the people to have a voice,” Madalone said on his site.

Madalone, a Lorain native, opened Fresh Brewed Tees in 2009. He recently partnered with the Cleveland Cavaliers on their “Defend The Land” merchandise for the 2017 playoff run.

Current Mayor Frank Jackson is seeking a fourth term. The field also consists of Cleveland City Council members Jeff Johnson and Zack Reed, former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer, and Edwins restaurant CEO Brandon Chrostowski.

