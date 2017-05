Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Avon Electric Orchestra is the brainchild of high school music teacher Jesse Martin. Jesse created the orchestra four years ago at Avon High School after students mentioned to him how much they enjoyed groups like Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

With help from the Avon School Board and Orchestra Boosters electric instruments were purchased and the dream was turned into reality. This is particularly meaningful to Martin because he is an alumnus of Avon High School's music department.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video