Forecast: Cool, pleasant temperatures, but plenty of rain

CLEVELAND -- An unsettled pattern will set up shop. The typical late-spring, transitional season, cut-off low pressure system will keep us in the cool and in the midst of several chances of periodic showers. You can see that spinning mess of intermittent showers to our west, poised to move into the Ohio Valley.

Unfortunately, Memorial Day weekend will be peppered with chances of showers throughout as well. On a positive note, it won’t be a nonstop, all-day rain, but it might be enough to be an irritant to anyone trying to get some outdoor time.

The coolest days will be Thursday and Friday under the upper low.

Note that every day has at least a small to modest chance for passing showers:

However, that might be a little misleading since the shower threat will be dictated by very weak nuances spinning around the eastern U.S. It’s entirely possible that one or two of those days next week will be rain free for some. Timing it out this far out is literally impossible.

Bottom line: If you have plans next week, check in with us 24-48 hours before your event.

