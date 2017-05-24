Cooler temps, unsettled weather will stick around the next few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An unsettled pattern is making NE Ohio its home. The typical late-spring, transitional season, cut-off low pressure system will keep us in the cool and in the midst of several chances of periodic showers. You can see that spinning mess of showers to our west.

Unfortunately, Memorial Day weekend will be peppered with chances of showers throughout as well. On a positive note, it won’t be a nonstop, all-day rain, but it might be enough to be an irritant to anyone trying to get some outdoor time. As of right now, Saturday appears to be the pick day of the extended holiday weekend!!!

Some of the coolest days will be Thursday and Friday under the upper low.

Bottom line: If you have plans next week, check in with us 24-48 hours before your event.

*More on the forecast here**