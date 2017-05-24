Captain Michael Palumbo, who inspired ‘firefighter law,’ loses battle with cancer

BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Beachwood Fire Captain Michael Palumbo, who was the inspiration behind Ohio’s Michael Louis Palumbo Jr. Act, passed away Wednesday after battle with occupational brain cancer.

Palumbo spent the majority of his career with the Beachwood Fire Department. He was a member of the honor guard, a SWAT medic and part of the HazMat team. Before joining Beachwood, he worked at his hometown’s fire department in Willowick.

The Michael Louis Palumbo, Jr. Act became law in January. The law allows firefighters who qualify that are “disabled” by cancer the opportunity to file a claim with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, essentially classifying cancer as an occupational disease for firefighters.

He leaves behind his wife of 23 years and 5 children between the ages of 8-21. Services for Captain Palumbo have not been finalized yet.