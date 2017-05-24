Canton police shoot, kill suspect who was holding woman against her will

CANTON, Ohio– A Canton police officer shot and killed a suspect who was holding a woman against her will.

Officers were called to a house on 22nd Street NW in Canton just before 1 a.m. Wednesday of a 911 hangup. The suspect called 911 a second time, saying he needed an inhaler and that he had a gun.

When police arrived, the suspect was in the side yard holding his girlfriend around her neck and body. The man, identified as 24-year-old Hayden Stutz, told officers several times he had a pistol and didn’t care what happened, the department said.

Officers tried to get Stutz to release the 19-year-old victim, but he refused, police said.

“There’s a pistol in this bush,” the suspect can be heard saying on the police body cam.

“Stay away from the pistol. He’s going for the gun!” an officer yelled.

That’s when another officer approached Stutz and fired one shot, which hit him in the head.

Officers administered first aid to Stutz at the scene. He was taken to Aultman Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Canton Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the case. Anyone with additional information should call 330-489-3144.