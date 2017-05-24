× Blossom Music Center makes big changes to bag policy for summer concerts

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Blossom Music Center on Wednesday announced that they are implementing a new policy that limits the size of bags, including purses, that may be brought into the venue for the summer of 2017.

The new rules are being put in place to “provide a safer environment for our fans and expedite entry.”

Patrons will only be able to bring factory sealed food in a one-gallon plastic freezer bag per person to concerts.

Purses must be a small, clutch-style bag “approximately the size of a hand.” They can be brought in addition to the gallon plastic bags and must not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″. All bags will now be searched. Exceptions will be made for “medically necessary items” after inspection.

No longer permitted: large purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags or any bag that exceeds the size limit.

These rules were posted on Blossom’s Facebook page. On their website, items such as cell phones, binoculars, compact umbrellas, blankets, low lawn chairs, collapsible strollers and raincoats are listed as allowed.

What is unclear is if these rules and limits also apply to Cleveland Orchestra concerts, which have traditionally had different carry-in rules than other concerts at Blossom. The announcement on Facebook did say the new rules were in effect for the entire 2017 concert season.

Blossom also noted that “venue management reserves the right to add, delete and interpret the above policy for the safety of guests, artists, and staff.”