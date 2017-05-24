Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through beginning of June

MANCHESTER- Ariana Grande’s management team says she has suspended her world tour through June 5 in the wake of a suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester.

The pop star, who was on a European leg of her “Dangerous Woman Tour,” canceled stops scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the 02 Arena in London. She also canceled a May 28 stop in Antwerp, Belgium, concerts in Lodz, Poland on May 31 and June 1 as well as shows in Frankfurt, Germany on June 3, and Zurich on June 5.

Grande, who reportedly is in Boca Raton, Florida with her family, has kept a low profile since Monday’s blast, which killed 22, including an 8-year-old girl. She took to Twitter afterward to say she was “broken” and “i don’t have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

