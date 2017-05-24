Adorable! J.R. Smith shares touching photo of daughters

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers shooting guard, J.R. Smith, has shared another adorable photo of his baby daughter, Dakota, who was born five months early.

In his photo posted Wednesday, Dakota is seen sleeping on his chest, and J.R.’s older daughter, Demi, is laying with them.

Tuesday, Smith posted a photo of his baby on Instagram, saying she was heading home after months in the NICU.

Back in January, Smith and his wife, Jewel, announced the birth of Dakota, who weighed just one pound at the time of her premature birth.

Smith has been active with posting updates on Dakota’s condition on social media, including sharing a picture of himself holding his precious daughter for the first time.

#wcws😍 📸 @jewey808 (My big WCW) A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 24, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

